It looks like Warpaint are teasing their return

Warpaint appear to be teasing a new song that will be released next week.

The band shared a clip to their Instagram, which was also shared by Rough Trade Records, featuring an ambient piece of music, potentially the opening bars of a new song. The teaser is accompanied by a slideshow featuring hand-drawn images of various types of butterflies, potentially suggesting a song called ‘Butterfly’ is on the way.

The caption of the video, as well as its ending, mentions that something is set to arrive on Wednesday (February 14).

The potential new music would serve as the follow-up to the band’s 2022 album ‘Radiate Like This’. Since then, drummer Stella Mozgawa also formed a new project, Belief, with producer Boom Bip, and they released their self-titled debut album a few months later.

In a four star review, NME said of ‘Radiate Like This’: “The album is excitingly dynamic as it cycles through its varied but unified vibes – whether that’s the uptempo, dancey ‘Hips’; the spacey, seductive ‘Like Sweetness’; or the moody ballad ‘Trouble’. There’s a maturity to the lyrical content here, which by no means undercuts its playfulness.”

Meanwhile, Warpaint have also been announced for this year’s edition of Just Like Heaven, alongside The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Phoenix and more.

The festival – which was spearheaded by Coachella and Day N Vegas organisers Goldenvoice – will return to Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Saturday, May 18.

Its bill draws heavily from the 2000s stable of indie-rock and pop trailblazers. Other acts set to play at the festival include The War on Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Gossip, Tegan and Sara, Washed Out, CSS, Broken Social Scene, Be Your Own Pet, Sleigh Bells, The Go! Team, Them Jeans and Chris Cruse.