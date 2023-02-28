Italian DJ and Ibiza’s Circoloco resident Renè dies, age 47

Renè, beloved Italian DJ and resident at Ibiza’s Circoloco, has died aged 47.

The DJ (real name Renato Gimani) passed away in a Rome hospital due to heart complications related to a congenital malformation, a condition he had been diagnosed with as a child (via Corriere Della Serra).

As Mixmag notes, Renè was a much-loved DJ and staple act in Ibiza during the early 2000s. Born in Rome, he began DJing during his teenage years and later moved to Riccione north of San Marino where he played at nightclubs including Titilla, Peter Pan and Cocoricò.

In 2000, Renè relocated to the White Isle to further pursue a career in music. He embarked on a residency at DC-10’s Circoloco club night following his move, and remained a long-running fixture of the Ibiza dance scene throughout the following years.

Additionally, Renè toured globally and performed at big-name clubs and events including Sonár Festival in Barcelona, The End nightclub in London, and Berlin’s Bar 25.

Paying tribute on Facebook, a spokesperson for Ibiza’s Circoloco wrote: “We are shocked by the news of the sudden passing of Dj Rene’. A friend, a brave man and a great deejay leaves us.

“The whole Circoloco family wishes to express the deepest condolences and closeness to his family and loved ones. René, we will miss you.” You can see that post above, and more messages below.

It is reported that Renè’s funeral service took place yesterday (February 27) took place in Piazza del Popolo, Rome.