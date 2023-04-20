The Itchyworms to perform in Singapore this June

Filipino rock icons The Itchyworms have announced a concert in Singapore this year.

The show, announced via Singaporean live music bar Timbre+ One North, is set to take place on June 18. If And When and the CRG Band will also perform as opening acts before The Itchyworms take the stage.

Advertisement

Tickets to The Itchyworms’ show in Singapore will go on sale this Saturday (April 22) and are being priced at SGD$50. Tickets can be purchased via BookMyShow Singapore.

In August last year, lead guitarist Chino Singson revealed that he will be relocating to Canada with his family. Stinson says he will remain as a part of the Itchyworms, with guitarists Mikey Amistoso of Ciudad and Weckl Mercado filling in as added members of the Itchyworms when he is unable to perform with the group.

“I’ll still be working with the team, helping out with social media and back office tasks,” Singson said in a statement at the time, adding: “And like we did in 2020, we will make music even though we aren’t together physically.”

It is currently unclear if Chino Singson will be performing with the band in Singapore this June.

The Itchyworms celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band in 2021. The band released a docu-series titled ‘25 Years of The Itchyworms’ as part of their anniversary, as well as a stop-motion short film for the single ‘The Life I Know’.