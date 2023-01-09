Gammer, Ray Ray, Wiwek and more announced for It’s The Ship 2023

It’s The Ship has begun announcing its lineup for this year’s festival featuring DJs such as Gammer, Wiwek and more.

The “festival at sea” has been dropping its lineup bit by bit, currently featuring 16 artists. These 16 DJs and producers include Gammer, Wiwek, Mike Cervello, Ray Ray, Sihk, Lusu, Jengi, Hugel, Aazar, Tony Romera, RockaFellas, Rosh, Nahsyk, Bass Agents and Sound Rush.

More acts are expected to be announced over the next couple of weeks in the lead up to the festival. The festival has promised over 60 performing acts so far.

Cabins – which come inclusive of tickets – are available for booking now via It’s The Ship’s official website.

It’s The Ship is set to take place from March 8 until March 10. The cruise festival is set to take off in Singapore, and will make a round trip before returning to Singapore. This year’s festival will mark It’s The Ship’s return for the first time since November 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

It’s The Ship last took place in 2019 between November 13-15, and featured headliners Ben Nicky, Darren Styles, Ookay, Quintino, Nervo and What So Not, alongside other acts including Joe Flizzow, Sam Feldt, Dannic, Alex M.O.R.P.H, Jordan Suckley, Kill The Buzz, DJ HYO of Girls’ Generation, and more. David Hasselhoff, Henry Golding, Lil Jon, Knife Party and members of 88rising have also attended the festival’s prior editions.

The current lineup for It’s The Ship 2023 is:

