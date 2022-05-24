It’s The Ship announces first live event for NFT holders in Pattaya

Cruise festival organiser It’s The Ship has announced its very first on-land event, a party in Pattaya, Thailand exclusively for holders of its ‘DuckDrop’ NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

It’s The Ship Presents Quack House will be held at an undisclosed venue from May 27 to May 30, and invitations can only be obtained via a raffle for owners of It’s The Ship’s recently launched ‘DuckDrop’ line of NFTs.

The event will be It’s The Ship’s first in-person event since its last outing in November 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. No further information has been disclosed about performances or other attractions at the Quack House event, and the organisers have not promised any further details forthcoming.

A promotional video for the Quack House event appears to show a resort-type setting with outdoor dance parties as well as relaxation activities like massages, which may give those interested a better idea of what the organisers have planned.

‘DuckDrop’ holders must retain ownership of their ‘Duck’ even after submitting their details for the raffle to be eligible. Winners will receive an all-inclusive trip to the Quack House event according to the scant details currently listed on the raffle website, which requires ‘Duck’ holders to connect their cryptocurrency wallets.

We’ve sent some invites out to lucky Duck holders! Check your email 😉 If you haven’t entered the raffle, what are you doing?! Last call https://t.co/Vb408i57Gp pic.twitter.com/RFms8kRPKX — It's The Ship (@itstheshipasia) May 23, 2022

It’s The Ship has promised various perks for holders of its NFTs. Cabin access, lifetime discounts, backstage passes as well as voting power in decision-making for It’s The Ship’s real-life events were mentioned as part of the organiser’s pitch for their NFTs, which were opened to the public on Sunday (May 22) and grants holders a lifetime discount on It’s The Ship’s events, access to a private community, and voting rights.

A ‘DuckDrop’ NFT is currently priced at 0.2ETH plus gas fee per NFT, with buyers having the option to purchase up to two at a time.

The last edition of It’s The Ship took place in 2019 and featured performances by regional artists like Joe Flizzow, Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba, Bassagents, Ace Ramos & MC Pao, and more. Nervo, What So Not and Sam Feldt were among the international acts featured at the festival-at-sea that year, which has previously hosted the likes of Knife Party, Andrew Rayel, Yellow Claw, Sander Van Doorn, Lil Jon, CHVRCHES and more.

It’s The Ship has also teased its full-scale festival return later this year, although further details have yet to be announced.