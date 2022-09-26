It’s The Ship announces March 2023 dates

Dance music festival and cruise liner getaway It’s The Ship has announced the dates for its 2023 edition.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will return for its seventh edition between March 8 and 10, 2023 on the Genting Dream cruise liner. Embarking from Singapore, the cruise will make a 3D2N round trip, during which attendees can expect “signature pop-up parties, premium dining experiences, [and] exhilarating thematic experiences” in addition to its lineup of international DJs, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Though general ticketing information has yet to be revealed, holders of the festival’s DuckDrop NFTs will be entitled to exclusive perks, including lifetime access to the festival, artist meet-and-greets, private shows and parties, discounts, and more. Additional details can be found on the festival’s official website. Enquiries on VIP ticketing can also be made via the festival’s official email.

The lineup for the festival also has yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer for It’s The Ship 2023 below.

It’s The Ship last took place in 2019 between November 13-15, and featured headliners Ben Nicky, Darren Styles, Ookay, Quintino, Nervo and What So Not, alongside other acts including Joe Flizzow, Sam Feldt, Dannic, Alex M.O.R.P.H, Jordan Suckley, Kill The Buzz, DJ HYO of Girls’ Generation, and more. David Hasselhoff, Henry Golding, Lil Jon, Knife Party and members of 88rising have also attended the festival’s prior editions.

The festival is one of a few music events that have been announced to take place in Asia next year. Other events include Onerepublic’s Asia tour, which includes stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo, Rina Sawayama and The 1975’s tours in Japan, and the inaugural Thailand edition of rap festival Rolling Loud.