Flosstradamus, Knife Party and more announced for It’s The Ship

It’s The Ship has announced the first-wave line-up for its special Halloween edition this November.

The cruise festival announced on social media 13 artists that make up its first roster of artists boarding The Genting Dream from November 1 till November 3. Headlining the festival so far are Flosstradamus and Knife Party.

Also announced among the phase one line-up are TNT, Bass Agents, Nashyk, Rosh, R3wire, Brodie Nero, Mandy, Afro Bros, Wrex, Bate and Jazzerimo.

Advertisement

More acts will be announced in the coming months, along with the ship’s special guest captain. Cabins are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for It’s The Ship: Halloween 2023 is:

Flosstradamus

Knife Party

TNT

Bass Agents

Nashyk

Rosh

R3wire

Brodie Nero

Mandy

Afro Bros

Wrex

Bate

Jazzerimo

It’s The Ship – organised by LiveScape Asia – made its return in March this year for the first time since its last voyage in November 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous edition in March featured 60 acts billed for the cruise, with both regional and international artists.

Captained by Sima Taparia of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking, It’s The Ship saw performances from the likes of Laidback Luke, Vini Vici, Ramengvrl, Mike Cervello, Ray Ray, Sihk, Lusu, Jengi, Hugel, Aazar, Tony Romera and more.