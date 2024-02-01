NewsMusic News

Here’s when tickets to ITZY’s 2024 Singapore ‘Born to Be’ concert go on sale

The show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April

By Puah Ziwei
itzy 2024 singapore concert
ITZY in 2023. Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

ITZY and Live Nation have announced new ticketing details for the girl group’s upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ concert in Singapore.

Four members of K-pop girl group ITZY – Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – will be holding a concert in the city state of Singapore on April 6, as part of their 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour. ITZY’s fifth member Lia is currently on hiatus and will be sitting out of the group’s upcoming concerts.

Tickets to ITZY’s Singapore concert, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will go on sale next week, from February 5 to 7. They will be available in ten tiers, from SG$168 to SG$348.

Fan benefits for VIP Standing and VIP Seated tickets include access to the concert’s soundtrack party, VIP laminate and lanyard, and an exclusive VIP item. In addition, VIP Standing tickets also have priority entry to the standing pens.

The ticketing details for ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ Singapore concert are:

Date: April 6. 2024
Venue: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
Ticket Price: From SG$168 to SG$348
Singtel Presale Date: February 5 from 12pm to 12:59pm via Singtel
Live Nation Presale Date: February 6 from 12pm to 11:59pm via Live Nation
General Sale Date: February 7 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster
Concert Organiser: Live Nation Singapore

ITZY’s upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will be in support of their second studio album of the same name, which was released in early-January 2024. The record was led by the single ‘Untouchable’, and also features the songs ‘Born to Be’ and ‘Mr. Vampire’.

