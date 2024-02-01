Here’s when tickets to ITZY’s 2024 Singapore ‘Born to Be’ concert go on sale

ITZY and Live Nation have announced new ticketing details for the girl group’s upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ concert in Singapore.

Four members of K-pop girl group ITZY – Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – will be holding a concert in the city state of Singapore on April 6, as part of their 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour. ITZY’s fifth member Lia is currently on hiatus and will be sitting out of the group’s upcoming concerts.

Tickets to ITZY’s Singapore concert, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will go on sale next week, from February 5 to 7. They will be available in ten tiers, from SG$168 to SG$348.

Fan benefits for VIP Standing and VIP Seated tickets include access to the concert’s soundtrack party, VIP laminate and lanyard, and an exclusive VIP item. In addition, VIP Standing tickets also have priority entry to the standing pens.

The ticketing details for ITZY’s 2024 ‘Born to Be’ Singapore concert are:

Date: April 6. 2024

Venue: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket Price: From SG$168 to SG$348

Singtel Presale Date: February 5 from 12pm to 12:59pm via Singtel

Live Nation Presale Date: February 6 from 12pm to 11:59pm via Live Nation

General Sale Date: February 7 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster

Concert Organiser: Live Nation Singapore

ITZY’s upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour will be in support of their second studio album of the same name, which was released in early-January 2024. The record was led by the single ‘Untouchable’, and also features the songs ‘Born to Be’ and ‘Mr. Vampire’.