ITZY return with explosive ‘Untouchable’ music video

K-pop girl group ITZY have released their second studio record ‘Born to Be’ and a music video for its lead single ‘Untouchable’.

In the new ‘Untouchable’ visual, the girl group strut into the spotlight, surrounded by a wall of soldiers holding up riot shields, slowly closing in as they break into song. As the shields begin to trap the girl group, they cause an explosion, and continue to dance through the flames.

“I’m untouchable, it’s already begun / With this flow, just going on and on / Go on, mess it up now, easily knock out / Whatever it is, I don’t care about / I’m untouchable, everlasting form,” they sing on the chorus.

Prior to the album’s official release today, ITZY had dropped music videos for several of its songs, including two group tracks ‘Born to Be‘ and ‘Mr. Vampire‘. Members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna also each released music videos for their solo tracks on the record over the last few weeks.

Last September, ITZY vocalist Lia announced that she would be going on hiatus after discussions with the group and their agency due to “extreme levels of anxiety”. In November, she confirmed that her hiatus would continue through the release of ‘Born to Be’ and the group’s upcoming world tour.

However, Lia had pre-recorded her own solo track ‘Blossom’ in advance, which she unveiled a lyrics video for alongside the announcement. The song has now been officially released as part of ‘Born to Be’.

The new record comes five months after ITZY released their seventh mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’ last July. It is also their first studio album in over two years, following September 2021’s ‘Crazy in Love’.