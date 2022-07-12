ITZY are royalty in stunning music video teaser for ‘Sneakers’

K-pop girl group ITZY have unveiled a regal new teaser clip for their forthcoming single ‘Sneakers’.

In the new clip, the five-member act are dressed as royalty and decked out in jewels as they lounge in a luxurious palace, sitting on thrones, statues and chandeliers. “You better put your sneakers on!” they shout in a snippet of the track, as leader Yeji presents a pair of bejewelled sneakers atop a red pillow on her lap.

ITZY’s fifth mini-album ‘Checkmate’ and the music video for ‘Sneakers’ are due out on Friday July 15 at 1PM KST (midnight EST).

The forthcoming title track is notably co-written by friday. and OGI of music production group GALACTIKA, who produced several of ITZY’s previous hits, including ‘Dalla Dalla’, ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Loco’.

In addition to the ‘Sneakers’ music video teaser, the quintet have shared an album spoiler clip previewing snippets of tracks from the mini-album. Apart from the title track, ‘Checkmate’ is set to include the songs ‘Rac3r’, ‘What I Want’, ‘Free Fall’, ’365’ and ‘Domino’. The album will also feature an English-language version of ‘Sneakers’.

In support of the forthcoming release, ITZY will embark on their first-ever world tour, also titled ‘Checkmate’ later this year. The tour will kick off with a two-night residency in Seoul this August, after which the girl group will head to North America in October and November.

ITZY’s last domestic release was their debut studio album ‘Crazy In Love’, which dropped alongside its lead single ‘Loco’ last September. That record featured 10 new songs from ITZY, including the Korean and English-language versions of its title track. In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described the record as “conceptually and logically sound in ushering in an era of maturity for ITZY”.