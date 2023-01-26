ITZY add Hong Kong stop to ongoing ‘Checkmate’ world tour

ITZY have added a Hong Kong show to the Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Checkmate’ world tour.

Earlier today (January 26), JYP Entertainment announced that ITZY will be holding a concert at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on March 11. Ticket pre-sales are set to open on February 1, 10AM HKT, before opening to the general public on February 2, 10AM HKT. Tickets are priced between HKD699 to HKD1,799, excluding ticket charges.

Further details on ticketing can be found on Live Nation Hong Kong’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

The addition of a Hong Kong tour stop comes after ITZY kicked off the Southeast Asian leg of their tour with concerts in Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 14 and 15. ITZY are next set to perform at the Star Theatre in Singapore on January 28.

From there, ITZY will host concerts at Jakarta’s Tennis Indoor Senayan on February 4 and Bangkok’s Thunder Dome on February 8.

Ahead of their concerts in Asia, ITZY made a comeback with their sixth mini-album ‘Cheshire’, led by its title track of the same name. The record featured B-sides ‘Snowy’, Freaky’, and ‘Boys Like You’ – which was the pre-release single for the record, as well as ITZY’s first English-language single.

In a three-star review of ‘Cheshire’, NME praised the record’s title track and B-sides, but criticised the “painfully juvenile” lyrics to ‘Boys Like You’, adding that “the weaknesses of ‘Cheshire’ are few but glaring,” making it “difficult to overlook in a four-track project.”