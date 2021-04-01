ITZY are the first K-pop act to be global spokesmodels of Maybelline

K-pop girl group ITZY have been named global spokesmodels of cosmetics brand Maybelline.

The international beauty company announced the five-member group as representatives yesterday (March 31), making them the first K-pop act to do so. In a statement, Maybelline’s global brand president Trisha Ayyagari said that she was “drawn to how dynamic [ITZY] are both as a group and individuals”.

“ITZY champion self-love, individuality and self-expression to their fans and global community. Their energy is powerful and I am so excited to bring these voices to Maybelline,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the girl group expressed their admiration of the brand, adding that they are “excited to be able to contribute our creativity, positivity and energy to [the brand’s] global community.” They added: “It’s a huge opportunity to bring new sides of ourselves to our fans and to remind the world that being confident and bold is in all of us.”

The deal was announced alongside a video collaboration between ITZY and Maybelline, set to the English version of their hit single, ‘Not Shy’. The group will also appear in campaigns for Maybelline’s Hypersharp Liner, Ultimatte Lipstick and SuperStay Foundations later this spring.

Apart from this grand reveal, ITZY teased that the sound of their new album ‘Guess Who’ will “come as a surprise for their fans”. For this comeback, slated for release by the end of April, their agency JYP Entertainment remarked that the girl group “would come up with offbeat dance moves and styling to showcase something different this time”.