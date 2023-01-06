ITZY to hold a mall event ahead of their concerts in Manila

ITZY will hold a mall event in Manila ahead of their two-day ‘Checkmate’ world tour stop in the country later this month.

Earlier today (January 6), Ayala Malls announced that the girl group are set to host a what is billed as a “press event” at the Glorietta 4 Activity Center in Makati City on January 13, 4pm local time.

ITZY’s mall event will take place the day before their concerts at SM Mall of Asia Arena, which are set for January 14 to 15. The January 14 show is sold out, though tickets are still available for the other date.

Calling all PH Midzy! Get this chance to meet ITZY LIVE #HereAtGlorietta.Just present Php1,500 minimum single receipt purchase from any Glorietta store! Read on for full mechanics. Posted by Ayala Malls on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Fans who wish to get an event pass for the event need to present a minimum single receipt purchase of PHP1,500 from any Glorietta store (excluding supermarkets, drug stores and service/billing payments) at the Glorietta 2 Concierge from January 7 to 12.

Receipts that are defaced, crumpled, and tampered with will not be honoured, and receipts must also be dated between January 7 to 12 to be validated for the event. A maximum of two event passes may be redeemed by a fan per day, with one receipt equivalent to one event pass.

Fans whose receipts are validated will also be given a wristband to be worn at the event, while their receipts wil be stamped to avoid re-use.

Following their shows in Manila, ITZY will continue with the Southeast Asian leg of their ‘Checkmate’ world tour with a show at the Star Theatre in Singapore on January 28. After that they will perform at Jakarta’s Tennis Indoor Senayan on February 4 before ending the Asia leg and their tour with a performance at Bangkok’s Thunder Dome on February 8.