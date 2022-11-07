ITZY reveal ticketing details for ‘Checkmate’ world tour in Southeast Asia

ITZY have released ticketing details for the upcoming Southeast Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Checkmate’ world tour.
- READ MORE: ITZY on making their comeback with ‘Checkmate’: “It would be a lie if we said we felt no pressure at all”
Last month, ITZY announced that they would be touring Southeast Asia as part of ‘Checkmate’ world tour, unveiling dates in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok which will take place in January, February and April 2023. Earlier today (November 7), the girl group released ticketing details for three of their Southeast Asian concerts excluding Bangkok.
ITZY’s ‘Checkmate’ concert in Manila is set to take place on Saturday, January 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on November 11 between 10AM to 11:59PM local time, before going on sale to the general public on November 12 from 10AM.
𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀
♟SHOW INFO
2023.01.14 (SAT) 7PM (Local Time)
@ SM MALL OF ASIA ARENA#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE pic.twitter.com/W9zrnJSjGO
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) November 7, 2022
The Singapore concert, also organised by Live Nation, will be held at The Star Theatre on Saturday, January 28. Singtel mobile users will be able to redeem a promo code here for access to an exclusive pre-sale on November 10 from 4PM to 11:59PM local time.
Live Nation’s pre-sale will then take place at the same time on November 11 at the same time. Fans can visit the Live Nation Singapore website for membership sign-ups and pre-sale access. Ticket sales to the general public will begin the following day on November 12 from 10AM via Ticketmaster.
𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐄
♟SHOW INFO
2023.01.28 (SAT) 6PM (Local Time)
@ THE STAR THEATRE#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE pic.twitter.com/3B9VJ2EnDo
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) November 7, 2022
Tickets to ITZY’s Jakarta concert set for Saturday, February 4 at Tennis Indoor Senayan will begin pre-sale via organisers MCP on November 10 between 2PM and 10PM local time. General sales start on November 11 from 2PM.
𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐀𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐀
♟SHOW INFO
2023.02.04 (SAT) 6:30PM (Local Time)
@ TENNIS INDOOR SENAYAN#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZY_WORLD_TOUR#ITZY_CHECKMATE pic.twitter.com/b2XJ15R1Yk
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) November 7, 2022
ITZY have yet to announce ticketing details for their Bangkok, Thailand show, which will take place on Saturday, April 8. Shortly before kicking off their North American ‘Checkmate’ tour in late October, the quintet dropped their first-ever English-language single ‘Boys Like You’.