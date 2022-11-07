ITZY reveal ticketing details for ‘Checkmate’ world tour in Southeast Asia

ITZY have released ticketing details for the upcoming Southeast Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Checkmate’ world tour.

Last month, ITZY announced that they would be touring Southeast Asia as part of ‘Checkmate’ world tour, unveiling dates in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok which will take place in January, February and April 2023. Earlier today (November 7), the girl group released ticketing details for three of their Southeast Asian concerts excluding Bangkok.

ITZY’s ‘Checkmate’ concert in Manila is set to take place on Saturday, January 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Live Nation pre-sale will begin on November 11 between 10AM to 11:59PM local time, before going on sale to the general public on November 12 from 10AM.

The Singapore concert, also organised by Live Nation, will be held at The Star Theatre on Saturday, January 28. Singtel mobile users will be able to redeem a promo code here for access to an exclusive pre-sale on November 10 from 4PM to 11:59PM local time.

Live Nation’s pre-sale will then take place at the same time on November 11 at the same time. Fans can visit the Live Nation Singapore website for membership sign-ups and pre-sale access. Ticket sales to the general public will begin the following day on November 12 from 10AM via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to ITZY’s Jakarta concert set for Saturday, February 4 at Tennis Indoor Senayan will begin pre-sale via organisers MCP on November 10 between 2PM and 10PM local time. General sales start on November 11 from 2PM.

ITZY have yet to announce ticketing details for their Bangkok, Thailand show, which will take place on Saturday, April 8. Shortly before kicking off their North American ‘Checkmate’ tour in late October, the quintet dropped their first-ever English-language single ‘Boys Like You’.