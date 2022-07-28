IU announces two-night Jamsil Olympic Stadium residency for September

South Korean singer-actress IU has announced an upcoming concert titled ‘The Golden Hour’, set to take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

The announcement of IU’s upcoming gig was made through the singer’s social media pages, where her label, EDAM Entertainment, unveiled several details about ‘The Golden Hour’ including dates and venue.

‘The Golden Hour’ will take place with two showings on September 17 and 19 this year, with both iterations of the concert scheduled to begin at 7pm KST. ‘The Golden Hour’ will also be held at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, which boasts a capacity of nearly 100,000.

Advertisement

According to a statement made by EDAM Entertainment, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, this feat makes IU the first Korean female musician to headline a concert at the stadium. Other artists who have managed to perform at the stadium include K-pop juggernauts BTS and ‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy.

“IU will return to the stage, and it will be an event where she can sincerely talk about her music with her fans,” said the label, per Korea JoongAng Daily. More information regarding ticketing details and prices will be further unveiled by EDAM Entertainment at a later stage.

Notably, ‘The Golden Hour’ will mark IU’s first concert since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her last concert in Seoul and subsequent tour of Asia was 2019’s ‘Love, Poem’ tour, which saw her perform 14 shows across 10 cities. That series of concerts was held in support of IU’s mini-album of the same name, which was released shortly after she had gone on tour in November 2019.

‘The Golden Hour’ was also teased via IU’s social media earlier this week, with several fans making the connection between its title and lyrics from the chorus of her 2020 digital single ‘Eight’ featuring BTS’ Suga: “Under the orange sun / We’re dancing without a shadow / There’s no decided goodbye / Let’s meet in the beautiful memories / Forever young”.

The musician recently starred in the film Broker alongside Parasite’s Song Kang-ho and The Silent Sea’s Bae Doo-na, helmed by famed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. When asked about new music in an interview for the film last month, IU shared that while she “was writing something”, but did not have “any immediate plans to carry it out”.