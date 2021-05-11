IU shares soothing cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’

IU has released a snippet of her cover of ‘Off My Face’ by Justin Bieber.

On May 10, the K-pop star shared on Instagram a 30-second clip of herself singing the romantic Bieber track, which appeared on his latest studio album ‘Justice’. Armed with an acoustic guitar, IU sang parts of the chorus before humming the rest of the song. “’Cause I’m off my face, in love with you / I’m out my head, so into you,” she crooned.

IU released her fifth album ‘LILAC’ back in March. The 10-track album was preceded by the single ‘Celebrity’ which earned a four-star track review. In it, NME described the song as “an elegant synth pop toast to imperfections”. The album also spawned several visuals, including ones for ‘Flu’, ‘Coin’, ‘Epilogue’ and the title track.

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently reported to be collaborating with BTS on an upcoming song. A source close to Page Six had claimed the musicians have been busy in the studio and are “taking their time on [the collab]”. The source added that the pop stars are “going to make sure it is released right” and that the collab “could be part of a deluxe release of ‘Justice’ to keep the album on the charts”.