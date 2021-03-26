IU commemorates release of ‘LILAC’ with donations to charitable causes

IU has made donations to charitable causes to celebrate the release of her fifth studio album, ‘LILAC’.

Yesterday (March 25), the singer’s agency EDAM Entertainment revealed that the singer donated ₩100million (around £63,300) to two non-profit organizsations the day ‘LILAC’ was released. They were made under the name “IUAENA”, a portmanteau of IU and UAENA (the name of her fan club).

The K-pop idol split the donation between Snail of Love and Linker; the former provides cochlear implants and hearing aids to those in need, while the latter gives financial aid to single-parent families.

“Today, on March 25, the day of the release of IU’s fifth studio album, we would like to share the warmth of spring with UAENA, who have patiently waited for the album’s release,” said EDAM in a press statement, per CNA. “To the people receiving [IU’s] expression of her feelings, and to our beloved UAENA as well, we hope that the warm spring finds its way to all of your hearts!”

The 27-year-old singer is well-known for her generosity. According to Yahoo News, IU donated a total of ₩935million (roughly £601,700) to aid COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020 alone. Throughout her career, she donated a total of ₩2.5billion (roughly £1,610,200) to various organisations.

IU released her fifth studio album ‘LILAC’ yesterday, along with a video for the title track of the same name. In a recent interview with W Korea, she revealed that she aimed to create “an album that’s fun from beginning to end”.