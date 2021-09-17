IU donates $700,000 worth of goods to charity and health centres

K-pop singer IU has donated ₩850million (roughly £523,000) worth of goods and supplies to various charities and organisations.

In a statement from her agency EDAM Entertainment, the generous act was part of celebrations for the 13th anniversary of the singer’s debut, since her first-ever single ‘Lost Child’ in 2008. The donations were made in partnerships with brands she has endorsed, such as clothing company BlackYak and Banolim Pizza, Sports DongA reported.

This included 1,000 pairs of New Balance sneakers and 2,000 boxes of pizzas for children and teenagers living in shelters. IU also supplied winter coats and gear for the youths, as well as first aid kits, blankets and bedding sets to health centres.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time IU has donated generously. Last year for the 12th anniversary of her debut, the singer donated ₩50million (roughly £30,000) to two charities, Snail Of Love and the Korean Unwed Mothers’ Families Association.

IU made her long-awaited comeback earlier this year with her fifth studio album ‘LILAC’, which included the songs ‘Celebrity’ and ‘Coin’. In a shining four-star review, NME called the record a “near-perfect, wide-ranging pop gem from K-pop’s darling”.

More recently, she made an appearance on AKMU’s latest collaboration album ‘Next Episode’, which also included cameos from Zion.T, Crush, Sam Kim and Beenzino.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK vocalist Rosé, as well as former 2NE1 rapper CL, recently attended the 2021 Met Gala, making them the first two female K-pop stars to do so. Rosé had arrived at the gala as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador and was spotted alongside the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.