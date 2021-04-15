IU releases surprise new music video for ‘Epilogue’

K-pop singer IU has dropped a video for ‘Epilogue’, from her latest full-length album ‘LILAC’.

The soloist surprise-released the music video at midnight KST today Today (April 15). In contrast to the vibrant visuals for ‘LILAC’ and ‘Coin’, the ‘Epilogue’ MV features a vintage, ethereal feel with IU waltzing in a warmly lit train cabin.

“I don’t have any regrets with tonight / I fall asleep deeply / A day will come when I’ll tell you about my dream / You’ll listen to it, right?” she croons on the song.

The song closes the 27-year-old’s 10-track record ‘LILAC’, which came out last month. The album received a four-star review from NME’s Sofiana Ramli, who said that “there’s no one in the K-pop scene who does it quite like IU or can match her level of artistic authenticity”. The record also featured the pre-release single ‘Celebrity’.

IU previously revealed that she “didn’t hesitate” to cut songs from ‘LILAC’, explaining that she looked at the project from the perspective of a producer. “I’ve mainly written calm songs that tell personal stories so far,” she said. “I decided that that wasn’t the right fit for this album’s tone, so I didn’t hesitate to remove those.”

Meanwhile, the singer also recently confessed that she struggled to record the ballad ‘My Sea’ after composer Kim Jehwi suggested raising the song by half a key. “I lost weight, so I had no strength. It was very hard to sing that part,” IU shared in a recent episode of IU’s Palette.