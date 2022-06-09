NewsMusic News

IU reveals she has no “immediate plans” to release new music

However, the singer-actress also revealed that she has begun "writing something"

By Carmen Chin
IU broker film cannes film festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Lee Ji-eun attends the screening of "Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

IU has shared that she is working on new music, although she currently has no plans to release anything soon.

The South Korean singer-actress recently spoke to Korea JoongAng Daily about the upcoming film Broker, in which she stars in as a single mother. The film recently made its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 12-minute standing ovation from the audience.

During the interview, IU spoke about whether she was working on the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2021 album ‘Lilac’. “I am writing something,” she said, before revealing that she does not “have any immediate plans to carry it out”.

However, IU did give fans a hint about what fans can expect from her next release. “It would be my first project since I turned 30, so I want to do something that’s different from what I did in my 20s,” she noted.

“I keep crossing things off my list – even though it may be interesting, I would think I had already done something like that in the past, so I don’t know when I’ll be able to showcase my next songs,” she explained. “I want to show a different perspective, a different story from what I did before, in my next work.”

During a press conference at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Broker had premiered, IU discussed the difficulties she experienced playing the role of a mother for the first time. “It was challenging to portray So-young because she was a mother with such a dark and depressing past,” she admitted,

Featuring a star-studded cast – including Song, Lee, IU, Bae Doo-na (The Silent SeaSense8) and Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) – Broker follows Sang-hyun, who sets up a baby box where parents are able to anonymously leave their babies for him find new parents for.

