IU drops teaser for ‘Shopper’ music video, narrated by DPR Ian

IU has released a teaser for the music video of her upcoming single ‘Shopper’, which will star DPR Ian.

Today (February 14) at midnight KST, IU released the first look at the music video for ‘Shopper’. The song will be one of two title tracks from her upcoming sixth mini-album, ‘The Winning’, alongside ‘Holssi’.

The preview of the ‘Shopper’ music video introduces viewers to an ordinary-looking supermarket that is more than meets the eye. The clip is narrated by DPR Ian, who also appears in the teaser.

Advertisement

“There once was a shop. And it wasn’t just any shop. It was, in fact, extraordinary, with even more extraordinary items,” DPR Ian says in the clip, before a snippet of ‘Shopper’ plays.

The music video for ‘Shopper’ will be released on February 20, the same day as the release of ‘The Winning’. Watch the teaser below.

IU will also release a music video for album cut ‘Shh..’, a collaboration with NewJeans’ Hyein and Cho Won-sun of Roller Coaster. The clip for ‘Shh..’, due out February 23, will notably star Decision to Leave actress Tang Wei.

‘The Winning’ will also include the single ‘Love Wins All’. The song’s accompanying music video starred BTS’ V, and was her first solo release since her 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’.

The mini-album will also arrive about two weeks before the start of IU’s upcoming ‘H.E.R.’ world tour, which will feature shows in Asia, Europe and the US from March to August 2024.