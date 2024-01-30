IU announces highly anticipated sixth mini-album, ‘The Winning’

K-pop singer-songwriter IU has announced her much-anticipated sixth mini-album, titled ‘The Winning’.

Today (January 30), IU teased the upcoming arrival of ‘The Winning’ with the release of a mood film for the project, which features several different close-ups of the singer accompanied by sombre music.

‘The Winning’ will be IU’s first solo release since ‘Pieces’, her December 2021 mini-album that featured several previously unreleased tracks. In the same year, she also dropped her fifth full-length studio album, ‘Lilac’.

‘The Winning’ is set to be released on February 20 at 6pm KST. Watch her newly released mood film below.

‘The Winning’ is expected to feature IU’s recently released single, ‘Love Wins All’. The song was released last week, alongside a music video that starred South Korean singer V of K-pop boyband BTS. IU has since revealed how BTS’ V was cast in the music video in a new behind-the-scenes clip about the making of the visual.

IU’s new mini-album will also arrive about two weeks before the start of her upcoming ‘H.E.R.’ world tour. The singer-songwriter will play 29 concerts in Asia, Europe and the US from March to August 2024.

