IV Of Spades announce hiatus: “Living itself is a blessing”

Popular Philippines indie rock outfit IV Of Spades have announced that they will be taking a break.

In a brief post on their Facebook page on Friday (August 21), the Manila-based trio said they will be “busy pursuing some other personal interests” and take “needed time off as a band”.

“Hello. The three of us are still fine and alive. The band decided that we’ll be having a break from all the things that we’ve been doing together for the past few years,” the post began.

The band also said there were no plans on upcoming releases or performances in the near future, adding, “With that being said, there are more things out there that we should pay attention to and remember that living itself is a blessing.”

Read it below:

IV Of Spades (pronounced “Four Of Spades”) initially formed as a four-piece band in 2014. They released their first single “Ilaw sa Daan” on Warner Music Philippines in 2016. Their six-minute-long track ‘Mundo’, released in 2018, was a hit on major streaming sites.

The group currently consists of guitarist Blaster Silonga, bassist and keyboardist Zild Benitez, and drummer Badjao de Castro.

Vocalist and songwriter Unique Salonga left the band in May 2018 to focus on a solo career. IV Of Spades continued as a trio and released their debut album ‘CLAPCLAPCLAP!’ in January 2019.

Earlier this month, Benitez released his first solo album ‘Homework Machine’ under his first name, Zild.