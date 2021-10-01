IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga makes solo debut with ‘DISKO FOREVER (Japanese Version)’

IV Of Spades guitarist Blaster Silonga has made his solo debut with the single ‘DISKO FOREVER (Japanese Version)’.

Silonga, now going by the mononym Blaster, premiered the song last night (September 30) with an era-appropriate music video. It came on the heels of Island Records Philippines’ announcement that he had signed to the label.

The singer-songwriter and the Celestial Klowns explore disco and psychedelic rock in this single, which as its title states, is written and performed in Japanese. Virtuosic guitar leads and a groovy bassline coalesce into a cosmic instrumental coda by its second half.

Watch the music video for ‘DISKO FOREVER (Japanese Version)’.

The Celestial Klowns consist of guitarist Dan Martel Tañedo, bassist Dave Jazz Silonga, and drummer Max Cinco.

Silonga is the second member of IVOS to release solo material after frontman Zild Benitez, who released his sophomore album ‘Huminga’ in April this year.

IV Of Spades revealed in August 2020 that the band – rounded out by drummer Badjao De Castro – would be taking a hiatus.

“With that being said, there are more things out there that we should pay attention to and remember that living itself is a blessing,” they wrote in a social media statement.