IV Of Spades launching merchandise collaboration with Team Manila while on hiatus

Filipino band IV Of Spades – who are on hiatus – will be releasing merchandise in partnership with local clothing brand Team Manila.

Though IV Of Spades appear to still be on hiatus, which they announced in August 2020, the band have confirmed the collaboration, sharing a post by Team Manila on Facebook on July 27:

Team Manila has unveiled a series of photos as well as a teaser video of the tie-up on its social media accounts. Items in the upcoming collection include hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, bucket hats, tote bags and socks.

The merchandise comes in tie dye and vibrant prints, available in different colourways and branded with the band’s signature spade playing-card design. The IV Of Spades and Team Manila collection will drop on July 30, according to the clothing brand’s posts.

Take a look at the merchandise below.

This is the band’s first collaborative project after they announced their hiatus in August 2020. The indefinite break stemmed from their desire to pursue “other personal interests” and added that they “needed time off as a band”, they said at the time. Prior to this, the Manila-based trio released the single ‘Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)’ in April last year.

Members of the rock outfit have embarked on solo projects since. Vocalist and bassist Zild Benitez has to date released two full-length albums: ‘Homework Machine’ and ‘Huminga’, the former clinching the second spot in NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.

Guitarist Blaster Silonga, on the other hand, collaborated with singer Dia Maté for her second single ‘Dreams’. Drummer Badjao de Castro teamed up with fellow drummer Pat Sarabia to launch the community-driven drum and beats sample collection Dugdugpack.