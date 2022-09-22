Watch IV of Spades’ music video for ‘Ero’ theme song ‘Black & White’

A music video for Filipino indie pop band IV Of Spades’ ‘Black & White’ has been released as the theme song for superhero high school drama Ero.

The track was released on the official YouTube channel of Ero producers ANIMA Studios, which also helmed the recent film festival favourite ‘Leonor Will Never Die’.

Welcome to the land of 'Ero! Watch the music video of Black & White, the theme song of ERO, written and performed by @IVOFSPADES! Watch here: https://t.co/F6yih8YEwG — ANIMA Studios (@animastudiosph) September 16, 2022

The video features the band performing the track under dim, ‘70s-influenced multicoloured lighting, intercut with scenes from the programme. The mid-tempo disco-inflected track – only available on YouTube at present – features funky guitars, a punchy beat and lyrics which highlight the show’s theme of empowering diversity: “I’m not inferior, it’s just a different hype / Your eyes are furious, but you can never look at mine.”

Watch the track’s music video below.

The release comes in the midst of the band’s hiatus, which they first announced in August 2020 through a message posted on Facebook, stating that its individual members “needed time off as a band” and would be “busy pursuing some other personal interests”.

All three members of the band – Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga and Badjao de Castro – have kept busy since the announcement; the most recent release among the three being Silonga’s latest single ‘O Kay Ganda’, the first preview of his upcoming debut album ‘My Kosmik Island Disk’.

Zild has also released two singles since signing with Island Records Philippines, August’s ‘Isang Anghel’ and ‘Duwag’, which was released earlier this month. The singles hint towards a potential new album, which follows his 2020 debut ‘Homework Machine’ and its 2021 follow-up, ‘Huminga’.

This year, de Castro has also formed Party Pace, a supergroup with members from Eraserheads, Sandwich and Chicosci. They released their debut single ‘Sensitive Sun’ in March.

Ero is an original superhero teen drama by ANIMA Studios, which premiered on the Philippines’ National Heroes Day on August 29. Directed by Joel Ferrer and Miko Livelo, the series follows five school misfits who possess special abilities which turn them into unlikely superheroes, despite having their abilities widely recognised as “useless”. All episodes of the series can now be viewed on ANIMA’s official YouTube channel.