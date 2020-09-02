IV Of Spades, Shanti Dope, KZ Tandingan win big at the 33rd Awit Awards

IV Of Spades, Shanti Dope and KZ Tandingan emerged as some of the big winners at the Philippines’ 33rd annual Awit Awards, which took place this past weekend (August 29).

IV Of Spades – who recently announced a hiatus – won Album Of The Year for their debut studio album ‘CLAPCLAPCLAP!’ and Record Of The Year for the album cut ‘Bawat Kaluluwa’.

Shanti Dope and Tandingan walked away with Song Of The Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Imposible’. Shanti Dope nabbed Best Rap/Hip-Hop Recording for his own song ‘Amatz’, and Tandingan also clinched Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for ‘Halik sa Hangin’.

Other winners include Ben&Ben (Best Performance by a Group of Recording Artists and two categories in the People’s Choice Awards section), and Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez, whose collaboration ‘Ikaw At Ako’ nabbed Most Streamed Song. dela Torre’s song with Daniel Padilla, ‘Mabagal’, also swept three categories in the People’s Choice Awards section.

The virtual award show also included a number of performances from IV Of Spades’ Zild, Keiko Necesario, SB19 and more.

Check out SB19’s performance of ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ and ‘Alab’ below.

Revisit the 2020 Awit Awards livestream in full here, and see the winners of the biggest categories below. The complete list of winners for the 33rd Awit Awards can be found via their Facebook page.

The big winners of the 33rd annual Awit Awards are:

Album Of The Year: ‘CLAPCLAPCLAP!’ – IV Of Spades

‘Amatz’ – Shanti Dope Best R&B Recording: ‘Sa’Yo’ – Jeremy Glinoga and Kikx