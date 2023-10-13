IVE embody ‘Baddie’ attitude in colourful new music video

IVE have shared the official music video for their latest single, ‘Baddie’, which was released earlier today (October 13).

The track is taken from the Starship Entertainment girl group’s new EP, ‘I’VE MINE’, which also arrived today.

In the colourful video, the group becomes “cat humans” that inspire a wave of news bulletins warning: “These so-called baddies are ruining our society.”

Throughout the video, the members embody these apparent scourges, taking over supermarkets and performing choreography around a fire under the moon. “I’m a baddie / Pretty little risky baddie,” they chant on the chorus. “Whatever happens, happens catch me if you can / Baddie, baddie, baddie / Move out of the way, if you block me / I’ll fly up so catch me if you can.”

The track was written by rapper BIG Naughty and K-pop producer Ryan Jhun, the latter of whom also co-composed all songs on ‘I’VE MINE’.

Prior to ‘I’VE MINE’’s release today, IVE previewed the EP with two pre-release singles – ‘Either Way’ and ‘Off The Record’.

The new record arrives six months after the release of their debut studio record, which was accompanied by the singles ‘Kitsch’ and ‘I Am’. In an interview with NME, member Leeseo shared: “I want people to know that IVE doesn’t just do a single genre, but that they’re capable of doing many different types of music.”

Meanwhile, the girl group kicked off their debut world tour, ‘Show What I Have’, in Seoul earlier this month. More dates are yet to be revealed.