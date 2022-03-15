IVE announce first-ever comeback with ‘Love Dive’

Starship Entertainment’s rookie girl group IVE will be making a comeback next month with their second single album ‘Love Dive’.

On March 14, the six-member act – comprising former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, alongside newcomers Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo – shared via their social media accounts that they would be making their highly-anticipated comeback, alongside a new teaser image.

Taking the form of an invitation card which reads “Dear Cupid” at the top, the graphic details the release date and title of the upcoming project. IVE’s second single album ‘Love Dive’ is due out on April 5 at 6PM KST.

‘Love Dive’ will mark IVE’s first release of 2022, and comes just four months after their debut last December with their first single album ‘Eleven’. The two-track project included its lead single of the same title and the B-side ‘Take It’.

Last month, European K-pop festival KPOP.FLEX confirmed that IVE would be performing on both days of its upcoming concert set to take place in May at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Other artists on the line-up include ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, EXO’s Kai, MONSTA X and more.

In other K-pop news, former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won will join HYBE Labels subsidiary Source Music’s upcoming girl group, it has been confirmed. The agency has yet to provide details on the group’s name, projected debut date and remaining members.