Here’s when IVE will release their new mini-album, ‘I’ve Mine’

K-pop girl group IVE have shared the tracklist for their upcoming mini-album ‘I’ve Mine’.

Earlier this month, the six-member group began teasing their forthcoming return with ‘I’ve Mine’, which will be released in entirety on October 13 alongside lead single ‘Baddie’. The upcoming title track is penned by rapper BIG Naughty and K-pop producer Ryan Jhun, the latter of whom also co-composed all songs on the record.

IVE have since shared the tracklist for ‘I’ve Mine’, revealing that it will include two pre-release singles, ‘Either Way’ and ‘Off The Record’. Those will drop on September 25 and October 6, respectively.

In addition to the three singles, ‘I’ve Mine’ will include the B-sides ‘Holy Moly’, ‘OTT’ and ‘Payback’, the second of which will feature lyrics solely written by member Jang Wonyoung. It marks the third song the K-pop idol has penned for IVE, following the tracks ‘Mine’ and ‘Shine With Me’ from their April studio album ‘I’ve IVE’.

The upcoming record comes six months after the release of their debut studio record, which was accompanied by the singles ‘Kitsch’ and ‘I Am’. In an interview with NME, member Leeseo shared: “I want people to know that IVE doesn’t just do a single genre, but that they’re capable of doing many different types of music.”

Last month, IVE announced that they will be going on their first ever world tour, titled ‘Show What I Have’. While the girl group have yet to unveil international dates, they will kick off the tour with a two-night concert in Seoul on October 7 and 8, ahead of the release of ‘I’ve Mine’.