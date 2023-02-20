IVE announce ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour of Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and more

K-pop girl group IVE are set to hold their first-ever Asia tour later this year.

On February 20, the Starship Entertainment girl group announced that they would be bring their ‘The Prom Queens’ tour to several cities in Asia, including Manila, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok in addition to upcoming dates in Japan. IVE concluded their first-ever concerts at the Olympic Hall in Seoul earlier this month.

The girl group are currently on the Japanese leg of the tour, with two shows in Kobe set to take place on February 23 and 24. IVE will then take a break from touring, presumably to promote their upcoming studio album dropping in April, before heading to Manila on June 17. This will be followed by shows in Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok in June and July. Ticket details have not been announced at the time of publishing.



IVE’s ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour dates and venues are:



February 2023

Thursday-Friday, 23-24: Kobe World Hall, Kobe



June 2023

Saturday, 17: Smart Araneta Coliseum, Manila

Saturday, 24: New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, Taipei

Friday, 30: The Star Theatre, Singapore



July 2023

Saturday, 8: Thunder Dome, Bangkok

IVE’s tour announcement comes just days after Starship Entertainment confirmed that they would be dropping their first-ever studio album in April. The upcoming record will reportedly feature new songs ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘Not Your Girl’, which the group debuted at their ‘The Prom Queens’ concerts in Seoul earlier this month.

Their upcoming album will arrive about eight months after their third single album ‘After LIKE’ dropped in August 2022. The song, which interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s iconic 1978 hit ‘I Will Survive’, was named one of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2022, along with its predecessor ‘Love Dive’.