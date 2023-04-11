IVE’s Rei goes on hiatus to “focus on her heath”

Japanese singer Rei, a member of the K-pop girl group IVE, will go on hiatus over health concerns.

Today (April 11), K-pop agency Starship Entertainment announced in a statement on the group’s official fan cafe website that the singer would be taking a temporary hiatus due to her health.

The agency said that Rei had recently visited a hospital for a consultation and check-up after feeling “abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness”, as translated by Soompi.

“She received the medical opinion that treatment and stability are needed,” Starship Entertainment added. “Based on the opinion from the expert medical institution and ample discussion with Rei, we decided to temporarily halt scheduled activities for the recovery of her health.”

The K-pop agency also said that it would “inform [fans] again of any changes afterwards”, adding that it “will do our best so that Rei can get rest while focusing on treatment”.

Rei’s temporary hiatus comes less than a day after IVE released their debut studio album ‘I’ve IVE’, lead by the title track ‘I AM’. The record also includes the pre-release single ‘Kitsch’.

Last year, IVE released two singles – ‘After Like’ and ‘Love Dive’ – both of which were featured on NME’s list of the best K-pop songs of 2022.

Meanwhile, IVE recently signed a record deal with Columbia Records to expand the girl group’s presence in the North American market. Columbia Records is set to aid with the distribution, marketing and promotion of IVE’s future releases.