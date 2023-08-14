IVE announce new Seoul concert and ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

K-pop girl group IVE are set to embark on their first world tour this October.

On August 11, Starship Entertainment announced that the six-member act will kickstart their world tour, titled ‘Show What I Have’, with a two-night concert in Seoul this October. The concerts will take place on October 7 and 8 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, with the second day also set to stream via BeyondLive.

Tickets to IVE’s ‘Show What I Have’ concert in Seoul will go on pre-sale for official fan club members on August 22 at 8pm KST, before opening to the general public on August 25 at the same time via Melon.

Streaming tickets to the October 8 concert via BeyondLive will be available for purchase on the concert streaming platform at US$50 from August 25 at 8pm KST.

IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR

<SHOW WHAT I HAVE> ▪2023.10.07 (SAT) 6PM

▪2023.10.08 (SUN) 5PM (+ONLINE) 📍 JAMSIL INDOOR STADIUM, SEOUL 🔗 https://t.co/La4DJIsHoL ▫팬클럽 선예매

: 2023.08.22 (TUE) 8PM ~ 2023.08.23 (WED) 11:59PM (KST) ▫일반 예매

: 2023.08.25 (FRI) 8PM (KST)#IVE… pic.twitter.com/SGuT4XMCzS — IVE OFFICIAL (@IVEstarship) August 11, 2023

The ‘Show What I Have’ tour will be IVE’s first world tour since debuting in December 2021, and follows their ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour, which wrapped up in Bangkok, Thailand last month. At the time of publishing, Starship Entertainment has yet to announce international dates and stops for the upcoming world tour.

The tour announcement comes shortly after Starship Entertainment confirmed in late July that the girl group are preparing to make a comeback in October. The forthcoming release will arrive about half a year after their debut studio album ‘I’ve IVE’ in April.

