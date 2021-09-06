Iwan Fals releases new album ‘Pun Aku’, which features Danilla Riyadi, Nadin Amizah, and more

Veteran Indonesian singer-songwriter Iwan Fals has released ‘Pun Aku’, his first album since 2013’s ‘Hati’ and his 42nd release overall.

‘Pun Aku’ was issued last Friday (September 3), on his 60th birthday, via longtime label partner Musica Studios on streaming platforms. The album consists of 12 tracks, including past singles ‘16/01’, which features Sandrayati Fay, and ‘Merah Putih’.

The tracklist notably features many younger Indonesian artists as guests, including singers Danilla Riyadi (‘Penghibur Hati’), Nadin Amizah (‘Untukmu’), Rara Sekar (‘Bunga Kayu’), and pop trio NonaRia (‘Sebuah Genteng’).

Stream the album below.

Upon the album’s release, Fals premiered a music video for the track ‘Selamat’. The montage clip shows Fals interacting with fans onstage and in public.

The singer-songwriter is also seen revisiting old photos and performing the song with an acoustic guitar. His family later appears to share in the occasion with Fals. Watch it below.

‘Pun Aku’ is notable for the involvement of Anissa Rambu Cikal and Raya Rambu Rabbani, two of Fals’ children. According to HAI, Rabbani, his youngest, tracked the drums for the album, while Cikal co-produced the album with Lafa Pratomo.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Fals noted that writing ‘Selamat’ presented a change of pace. The singer-songwriter has been renowned over the decades for his empathetic, socially conscious music.

“I thought, ‘When will I sing for myself?'” explained Fals, per HAI. “I’ve made a song about Bung Hatta [his 1981 song ‘Bung Hatta’, about Indonesia’s first vice president Mohammad Hatta], and about my wife and children. Maybe it’s time for me to talk about myself.”

Born in 1961, Fals began to make music in the 1970s with the group Amburadul before embarking upon a solo career. In 1981, he released his solo debut album, ‘Sarjana Muda’.