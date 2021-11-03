IZ*ONE’s An Yu-jin joins Starship Entertainment’s new girl group IVE

Former IZ*ONE member An Yu-jin has been unveiled as the first member of Starship Entertainment‘s upcoming girl group IVE.

The label announced the addition of An as the first member of its forthcoming act IVE through the girl group’s Twitter page yesterday (November 2). The news arrived alongside new profile images of the K-pop idol.

The brand-new Starship girl group was officially revealed on November 1, alongside the launch of the act’s social media pages. The label had also released sleek animation video of IVE’s official logo. Captioned “I HAVE___”, it seems to suggest that the group’s name is based on the phrase.

News of the upcoming Starship Entertainment act had first been confirmed in late August, when the entertainment company announced plans to debut a new girl group following reports. However, at the time Starship had declined to confirm nor deny the that ex-IZ*ONE members An and Jang Won-young would be joining the group.

While further details have yet to be fully disclosed, information about the group’s concept, size and members as well as the involvement of Jang are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

Meanwhile, fellow former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura has reportedly signed an exclusive contract with HYBE Labels, and is speculated to be part of an potential upcoming girl group to be managed by HYBE subsidiary Source Music.

Kim Chae-won and Kim Min-ju had also allegedly been in discussions to join her in the upcoming group, however the latter has since reportedly rejected the offer.