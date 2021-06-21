IZ*ONE currently in talks to reunite, CJ ENM says “nothing has been decided”

CJ ENM has confirmed that the respective agencies of IZ*ONE members are discussing the possibility of reforming the girl group.

On June 18, the team behind the Parallel Universe Project – which is a crowdfunded initiative by fans who wish to relaunch the girl group – noted in an update to backers that it had received “favorable” responses from the various agencies of former IZ*ONE members regarding a reunion of the K-pop act, as per Koreaboo.

A day later, CJ ENM told South Korean news outlet Star News that it has also started discussions with the entertainment agencies about a possible IZ*ONE reunion. “While we are currently in discussions with the members’ agencies and leaving open a wide variety of possibilities, nothing has been decided,” it said, as translated by Soompi.

The agency also addressed the crowdfunding efforts by fans, noting that it is “grateful for their support”. The Parallel Universe Project has raised over ₩3.2billion (roughly US$2.8million) since its launch in April.

However, CJ ENM also share that they would not be using the project’s funds to finance the group, should the reunion be successful. “Even if IZ*ONE does get back together and we move forward with the production of a new album, we plan to fund it ourselves,” it said.

In January, IZ*ONE’s management agencies, Off The Record and Swing Entertainment, shared they had been working a potential extension of the group’s contracts. However, this later fell through and the group soon disbanded in April 2021.

IZ*ONE consisted of members from a variety of labels and were formed through the reality competition Produce 48, under a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 12-member act included trainees from several South Korean agencies, as well as two Japanese agencies.