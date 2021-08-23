IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin to reportedly join new Starship Entertainment girl group

Former IZ*ONE members Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin are reportedly set to make their debut in a new girl group under Starship Entertainment later this year.

On August 22, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that the two idols would be re-debuting as part of Starship Entertainment’s new girl group in the year. The publication also claimed that the remaining members will be fellow Starship Entertainment trainees, although the group’s name, size and concept have yet to be decided.

Later, the agency confirmed to YTN Star that they were indeed preparing to debut a new girl group later this year. However, Starship did not comment on the potential involvement of Jang and An in the upcoming group.

“We are preparing to launch a new girl group in the second half of this year,” Starship said, as translated by Soompi. “Though we are aiming for the second half of the year, we cannot confirm the details with you. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, former IZ*ONE vocalist Kwon Eun-bi is set to make her solo debut with her first EP ‘OPEN’, featuring the title track ‘AMIGO’, on August 24. The project will be released through Woollim Entertainment.

Additionally, fellow ex-IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura is reportedly in talks to sign an exclusive contract with HYBE. The Japanese singer will allegedly be part of the line-up for an as-yet-unnamed girl group managed by Source Music, which is owned by HYBE, alongside fellow IZ*ONE member Kim Chae-won.