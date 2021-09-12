J Balvin announces 2022 tour on ‘The Tonight Show’, performs ‘In Da Getto’

J Balvin announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he’ll be heading on tour next year in support of his new album ‘Jose’.
Appearing on the program on Thursday (September 9), Balvin was quizzed by host Fallon about rumours of a tour announcement.
“There were rumours of you announcing a tour or going on tour,” Fallon said, “and you haven’t done anything or said anything that you’re going to. But is there anything you would like to tell me?”
“Besides that I love you?” Balvin joked in response, before adding, “Yes! Jose’s tour! We’re gonna start in the West. Are you guys ready?”
Balvin’s 27-date ‘Jose’ tour will kick off in San Antonia in April 2022, with shows planned for Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Boston and more. Find the full run of dates below.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday September 17 and will be available through Ticketmaster.
He also performed the Skrillex and Tainy-produced ‘In Da Getto’ while on the show, which is sampled from the ’90s dance track ‘In De Ghetto’. Watch that below.
Balvin released ‘Jose’ on Friday (September 10), marking his sixth studio album and the follow-up to last year’s ‘Colores’.
The 24-track record features a number of collaborations, including previously released cuts ‘Otra Noche Sin Ti’ with Khalid and 2020’s ‘Un Día (One Day)’ with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny. His recent August single ‘Que Locura’ also appears on the record.
J Balvin’ 2022 tour dates are:
APRIL
Tuesday 19 – San Antonio, AT&T Center
Wednesday 20 – Austin, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Friday 22 – Tucson, Tucson Arena
Saturday 23 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena
Sunday 24 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
Tuesday 26 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday 27 – Portland, Moda Center
Saturday 30 – San Jose, Sap Center
MAY
Sunday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
Wednesday 4 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center
Thursday 5 – Laredo, Sames Auto Arena
Friday 6 – Houston, Toyota Center
Saturday 7 – Hidalgo, Payne Arena
Sunday 8 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Wednesday 11 – Fort Meyers, Hertz Arena
Friday 13 – Miami, FTX Arena
Saturday 14 – Orlando, Amway Center
Sunday 15 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Wednesday 18 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center
Friday 20 – Washington, Capital One Arena
Saturday 21 – Newark, Prudential Center
Sunday 22 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center
Wednesday 25 – Bridgeport, Webster Bank Arena
Thursday 26 – Boston, TD Garden
Friday 27 – Montreal, Centre Bell
Saturday 28 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
JUNE
Saturday 4 – San Juan, Choliseo