J. Cole and Diddy re-enact infamous VMAs after-party altercation

J. Cole and Diddy have re-enacted their infamous 2013 VMAs after-party altercation in a new social media video.

Diddy took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 9) to share a video of him and Cole jokingly squaring up to each other on a balcony.

The pair started off by posing for a photograph together when Cole positioned himself into a fighting stance catching Diddy off guard. The pair then laughed about the incident with clenched fists as they stared each other down.

You can see the post below:

The clip comes after Cole confirmed the long-rumoured altercation, which took place at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, on new track ‘Let Go My Hand’, featuring Bas and 6LACK.

Taken from his new album ‘The Off-Season’ – his first LP since 2018’s ‘KOD’ – Cole raps: “Kept a tough demeanour on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’/ Luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not.

“But sometimes a n***a pulled my card, tryna expose me for a fraud/ And with my reputation at stake/ I was scufflin’ just to save face/ Couple wins, couple losses, some broken up too quick to call it.

Cole then says: “Last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?”

“I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much/ You would’ve thought my favourite rapper was Puff/ Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much.”

Diddy later ends ‘Let Go My Hand’ with a prayer, suggesting that he and Cole had buried the hatchet over the incident.

Rumours at the time of the incident claimed that the altercation took place because Cole was defending Kendrick Lamar. Cole’s manager and Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, recently debunked these theories on an episode of the Say Less podcast.

“It was definitely not like he was defending Kendrick or something,” he said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Don’t talk to Kendrick like that!’ Kendrick was there, Top was there, [Jay-Z] was there, Beyoncé was there. Me and Cole. You know, grown men got a little heated. All I remember is, me and [JAY-Z] looking at each other like, ‘Oh, these n***as ‘bout to fight.’ And then just being like, ‘Oh no this is ‘bout to happen.’ I’ll leave it at that.”

He continued: “You wanna know the funny part? That was a VMA party, everyone was there. Angela Yee was literally at the table. I fuck with Yee, but she got Rumor Report and shit. Walking out of there I’m like, ‘Oh this about to be baaad.’ But for some reason no one had a camera out, a couple people was talking about it, but you know.”

Meanwhile, last week, J. Cole shared a video for his new track ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ – you can watch it here.