Watch J-hope perform solo medley of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’

BTS member J-hope has surprised fans with a solo medley version of the boyband’s hit singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

The K-pop idol recently made an appearance on Jay Park‘s new late-night talk show The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive on South Korean television network KBS2. During his appearance, J-hope turned the show into his own mini-concert.

J-hope kicked things off with a solo version of his Billboard Hot 100 hit ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, which originally featured American singer Becky G. That song notably sampled Webstar and Young B’s 2006 hit of the same name.

He later got the audience of The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive up on their feet when he broke into a solo rendition of ‘Dynamite (Tropical Remix)’, before transitioning into ‘Butter (Holiday Remix)’. “Fresh boy, pull up and we lay low / All the players get moving when the bass low / Got ARMY right behind us when we say so / Let’s go,” he sang.

Elsewhere in the episode, J-hope revisited his 2022 debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’, taking to the stage with a medley rendition of his popular singles ‘More’ and ‘Arson’. Later in the show, he also performed a solo version of ‘On The Street’, his recent collaboration with J. Cole.

Last week, J-hope appeared in bandmate Jin‘s first Instagram post since the latter began his mandatory military service last December. The duo were seen alongside fellow BTS member Jimin.

Meanwhile, J-hope himself is in the process of enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea. Last month, his label Big Music revealed that the K-pop idol had terminated a request to postpone his enlistment and has “initiated the military enlistment process”.

Last year, Big Hit confirmed that BTS would not be receiving special exemptions when it comes to their mandatory military service. All seven members of BTS will enlist over the coming years, with the septet planning to reunite sometime in 2025.