J Hus previews two new tracks during Instagram live session

J Hus has continued to tease new music, after previously telling fans that he’s set to release a 26-track album later this year.

The London rapper, who released his last studio album, ‘Big Conspiracy’, back in January 2020, shared snippets of two new tracks in an Instagram Live last Friday (March 19).

One of the new efforts shows off laid-back pianos and a similar vibe to his acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Common Sense’, while the other sees him teasing a heavier rap sound.

While further details are yet to materialise, he first confirmed his return to action last month.

J Hus has just previewed this unreleased track on his Instagram Live and it is an absolute banger J Hus is making something special with his new album… pic.twitter.com/SOI9DLaZqW — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) March 19, 2021

“I’m back in the studio on March 1,” he wrote, before adding that he hopes the 26-track record will be ready “by August”.

In a separate post, Hus appeared to reveal that he is planning a new collaboration with Dave and Stormzy.

J Hus was also among the winners at GRM Daily‘s 2020 Rated Awards back in September as he picked up the prize for Best Album for ‘Big Conspiracy’.

In his acceptance speech, Hus paid tribute to his fans and everyone who worked on his second album.

“So much effort, hard work, blood, sweat and tears. I love you so much,” he said.

Billie Eilish previously spoke about her love for J Hus’ music during her Apple Music show me & dad radio back in May.

“I love J Hus,” she said. “He was, like, the first of the UK rappers that I was introduced to, thanks to my dad.” The singer also expressed her admiration for J Hus’ producer JAE5.

In a five-star review of 2020’s ‘Big Conspiracy’, NME wrote: “With club-ready tracks sharing space with hard-won wisdom, J Hus’ second album is a brilliant, career-defining collection.”