J-rock icons Yoshiki, Sugizo, Hyde and Miyavi drop debut single as supergroup The Last Rockstars

J-rock icons Yoshiki, Sugizo, Hyde and Miyavi have released their self-titled debut single as supergroup The Last Rockstars.

The single, which was released on streaming platforms on December 23, sees the group of Miyavi, Yoshiki and Sugizo of X Japan, and vocalist Hyde of L’Arc-en-Ciel and Vamps launching into an epic arena rock anthem with electronic elements, with an unmistakeable beat drop accompanying the declaration, “We are the fucking rockstars”.

The ‘PARIS MIX’ part of the single’s title comes from the location Yoshiki finished recording the track, he shared in a statement on the band’s website. “Because I was traveling around the world, I finished recording in Paris remotely with the US and Japan. That’s why we call this the “Paris Mix”,” he said. “When I composed this song, I was imagining all 4 of us together combining dance music and rock. Let’s dance to this song.”

Listen to The Last Rockstars’ debut single ‘The Last Rockstars’ below.

The Last Rockstars announced their formation last month, though Yoshiki told Billboard that the band actually came together during the pandemic. “We all wanted to aim at the international market, beyond Japan. During the pandemic, we talked even more about it and decided to go for it because we all had the same dreams and goals,” he said, adding that the group had bonded around the common goal of preserving “the spirit of rock music.”

“Hip-hop and pop have really taken over in recent decades,” he told the outlet, adding “[Rock is] there, but not standing out like it should be.”

The Last Rockstars have also announced their live debut in a series of four shows in Tokyo from January 26 to January 30 before playing three shows in the US. They will perform at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on February 3 and 4 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on February 10.