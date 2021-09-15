J SOUL BROTHERS III to perform RPG-style virtual concert in The Pegasus Dream Tour game

In partnership with JP Games

Japanese pop group J SOUL BROTHERS III will be giving a live performance as virtual avatars in the world of The Pegasus Dream Tour, the online game sanctioned by the International Paralympic Committee.

A dance and vocal group that inherited the spirit and beliefs of Japanese band EXILE, J SOUL BROTHERS III are slated to hold three live performances in the online game this Sunday (September 19) at 11am, 6pm, and 11pm Japan time (10am, 5pm and 10pm Singapore time).

Titled Soul of City, this is the fourth such event to take place in the Avatar GALA Party series, which takes game’s neon-lit digital universe of Pegasus City. The concert will see the virtual avatars of J Soul Brothers III perform some of their biggest hits.

Following the conclusion of each live performance, virtual attendees will get to participate in a post-concert party that doubles as a digital meet and greet session with J SOUL BROTHERS III’s avatars.

A virtual concert experience that emulates a role-playing game, Soul of City follows a plotline that ropes fans into the show and the world of Pegasus City. As the 2021 Paralympic Games ended on September 5, the city is on the verge of shutting down, as it has served its function of hyping up the sporting event. With the help of their fans, J SOUL BROTHERS III will revive Pegasus City with the aim of turning it into a sustainable virtual world.

As such, fans can kickstart the process by playing mini-games and completing quests, now available in The Pegasus Dream Tour until September 18, to enliven the now-dormant city.

Attendees can help ‘build’ the concert arena by playing a tap game and using a special tool from Doraemon, the beloved animated character who is also acting mayor of Pegasus City. Players will be rewarded with “GALA” and “experience” points that can be used to unlock special themed outfits and more, as well as tidbits of “exclusive information” from the group themselves.

Players will be able to deck their personal avatars, named “Mine”, in costumes similar to the Napoleon-style garments worn by the musician’s avatars. Those costumes and other avatar skins – including MA-1 costumes designed in collaboration with the group – can be purchased through the game’s time-limited item shop.

And fans will be able to participate during the concert itself, using dance ‘emotes’ that allow their avatars to do the famous Running Man dance, as well as original J SOUL BROTHERS III ‘stamps’ to respond to the performances.

The live performance can be viewed from three virtual sections – S, A and General. Viewers who have created their own personalised avatars in the game will be granted General passes, while those who partake in pre-concert mini-games will receive S and A passes, according to the points they rack up.

“We are taking on a new challenge by incorporating role-playing into our live shows. Compared to our conventional live shows, this is a type of entertainment that offers a different way of enjoying! We want to give a boost to para sports through conducting virtual live performances. Let’s gather with people from all around the world in Pegasus City!” J SOUL BROTHERS III said in a statement.

The Pegasus Dream Tour, produced by Japanese game developer JP Games, is the world’s first official game sanctioned by the International Paralympic Committee, aimed at “contributing to the resolution of social issues in a sustainable manner through the game experience and branding the Paralympics in a new way”.

Besides virtual performances, which in the past have featured the likes of Pikotaro of viral ‘Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (PPAP)’ fame, The Pegasus Dream Tour also allows players to participate in para-sports and test possible initiatives for a more inclusive future. Download the game via the App Store for iOS devices, and the Google Play store for Android.

J SOUL BROTHERS III consists of five performers and two vocalists: NAOTO, Naoki Kobayashi, ELLY, Kenjiro Yamashita, Takanori Iwata, Ryuji Imaichi, and Hiroomi Tosaka.

They made their major-label debut in November 2010, have released eight studio albums and have been touring Japan this year to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Find out more about J SOUL BROTHERS III’s virtual concert in The Pegasus Dream Tour here.