J. Yoon of South Korean rock band M.C The Max dead at 38

J. Yoon of South Korean rock band M.C The Max has passed away at the age of 38.

On May 13, the singer’s agency, 325 E&C revealed in a statement that he had passed away. J. Yoon (legal name Yoon Jae-Woong) was reportedly found dead at his home in Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul by the police.

“M.C the MAX J.Yoon left our sides on May 13. At the sudden mournful news, the M.C The MAX members and all 325 E&C staff are grieving with great sadness,” the company said, as translated by Soompi. “We are very heartbroken to relay unfortunate news to the fans who have sent endless love and support to J.Yoon.”

“Please wish for J.Yoon to rest in peace, and we ask that [the media] refrain from speculative articles in consideration of his family,” the agency added.

According to South China Morning Post, his agency had contacted the Seoul police after being unable to reach him. Yoon’s official cause of death has not been confirmed, however, the police do not suspect foul play.

The 38-year-old singer made his debut with M.C The Max (previously known as Moonchild) in 2000. The band have since become one of South Korea’s bestselling rock artists, releasing hits such as ‘No Matter Where’ and ‘Wind That Blows’.

M.C The Max are also known for contributing songs to the soundtracks of hit K-dramas, including 2014’s It’s Okay, That’s Love and 2016’s Descendants of the Sun. Earlier in March, they released their 20th’s anniversary album ‘CEREMONIA’, featuring the single ‘BLOOM’

J.Yoon served as the leader, bass guitarist and violinist of M.C The Max, and also occasionally lent his vocals to their songs. He was also a prominent songwriter in the K-pop industry who worked closely with Woollim Entertainment, writing music for artists such as INFINITE, LOVELYZ and Golden Child.