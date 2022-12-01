Jack Antonoff makes surprise cameo at The 1975 show, plays acoustic Bleachers medley

Jack Antonoff and Zem Audu made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s recent San Francisco gig, performing an acoustic medley of Bleachers songs.

It came as somewhat of an interlude during the show – which took place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday (November 29) – after The 1975 delivered a full playthrough of their latest album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, and Matty Healy performed his polarising ‘Consumption’ pantomime.

Antonoff and Audu played two songs from the Bleachers catalogue: ‘All My Heroes’ (from their second album, 2017’s ‘Gone Now’) and ‘Rollercoaster’ (from their 2014 debut ‘Strange Desire’). The 1975 returned afterwards, performing another full set of 12 songs.

Have a look at some crowd-shot footage of Bleachers’ unexpected cameo, then see the full setlist from Tuesday’s show (via setlist.fm):

Jack Antonoff just casually walked on stage to play “Rollercoaster” during The 1975 show in SF. pic.twitter.com/5fdk6NMVhv — pete mar (@petemar) November 30, 2022

It’s too loud in this place. Here’s the one I meant to upload. pic.twitter.com/84wxLeuwg1 — pete mar (@petemar) November 30, 2022

@jackantonoff thanks for strolling into @the1975 concert and performing! Unexpected and a sheer delight. pic.twitter.com/h6wJWLmvaV — CaseyKirsten (@markirstencasey) November 30, 2022

Another surprise guest during The 1975 show. This time it was Jack Antonoff performing a couple of Bleachers songs in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/VPUvvHYi8S — B-Sides (@BSidesTV) November 30, 2022

JACK ANTONOFF SINGING ROLLERCOASTER AT A 1975 SHOW?? THAT’S A NEW ONE FOR ME #the1975 pic.twitter.com/6ClaYW19ed — juls is following the 1975 on tour (@bbyyourecinema) November 30, 2022

1. ‘The 1975 (Being Funny In A Foreign Language)’

2. ‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

3. ‘Happiness’

4. ‘Part Of The Band’

5. ‘Oh Caroline’

6. ‘I’m In Love With You’

7. ‘All I Need To Hear’

8. ‘Roadkill’

9. ‘Fallingforyou’

10. ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’

11. ‘About You’

12. ‘When We Are Together’

13. ‘All My Heroes’ (Bleachers mini-set)

14. ‘Rollercoaster’ (Bleachers mini-set)

15. ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

16. ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

17. ‘Me & You Together Song’

18. ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

19. ‘Paris’

20. ‘Robbers’

21. ‘Somebody Else’

22. ‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’

23. ‘Love It If We Made It’

24. ‘The Sound’

25. ‘Sex’

26. ‘Give Yourself A Try’

The 1975 are currently on the North American leg of a world tour, continuing tonight (December 1) in Portland with a further 10 dates on the itinerary after that. Over the first half of 2023, they’ll take ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ to the UK and Ireland, then to Australia and New Zealand. See more details on the full world tour here.

Earlier this week, in Los Angeles, The 1975 welcomed out another surprise guest – Phoebe Bridgers – to help them perform ‘Milk’. It came after Healy went viral for screaming at a security guard with Auto-Tune in Phoenix, and making out with fans onstage at several other shows.

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ – The 1975’s fifth album – arrived back in October. In a four-star review, NME’s El Hunt said it “feels like the right next step after [The 1975 pushed their] experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name”.

Meanwhile, Healy revealed in a new interview that The 1975 had planned to appear on Taylor Swift‘s latest album ‘Midnights’, but said the songs they worked on together “never came out”.