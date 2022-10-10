Jack Antonoff responds after Kanye West’s antisemitic comments: “Don’t fuck with us”

Jack Antonoff has become the latest musician to hit out at Kanye West following a series of antisemitic posts the rapper made over the weekend.

Yesterday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments.

Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday and the social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.

His Instagram account was also locked too after the rapper posted another antisemitic comment on Friday (October 7).

NBC News confirmed that the rapper was barred from the social photo-sharing platform, with a representative for Meta – the company that owns Instagram – saying he was restricted from posting and had content removed by a moderator following a violation of the rules and guidelines.

The rapper has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities.

Last night on stage in Missouri, Antonoff became the latest musician to address West’s behaviour directly. “I’m Jewish, and we take a lot of pride in our basketball skill,” the musician began. “So don’t fuck with us until we roll our ankle in our platform Docs. And still don’t fuck with us…Kanye, don’t fuck with us.”

“Here’s the thing about that little bitch,” Antonoff continued. “So Bowie went through the fascism phase, right? It’s dicey shit, but the motherfucker’s making some of the best records that ever happened. Kanye’s so far from good work. It’s just — what do we do besides just tell him to get the fuck out of here?”

You can see the moment here:

Jack Antonoff calls out Kanye West for anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/C5uxnn20tY — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 10, 2022

Last week, West faced more controversy after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite a huge backlash to the moment, West later doubled down on his views, writing on his Instagram Stories that the Black Lives Matter movement “was a scam”, adding: “Now it’s over…you’re welcome”. He later issued another defiant response insisting: “They do”.

Artists such as Jaden Smith and Boosie responded to West’s controversial attire while the family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – said Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimise extremist behaviour”.

Today (October 10), West has also shared a documentary with a controversial clip where he can be seen playing porn to executives at Adidas.