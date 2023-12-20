Jack Antonoff reveals which Taylor Swift song deeply impacted him

Jack Antonoff has revealed which song from Taylor Swift‘s 2022 album ‘Midnights’ had a deep impact on him – read on to find out more.

Speaking to Vulture in a new interview, Antonoff – who had produced several tracks on ‘Midnights’ – spoke about what still shocks him when collaborating with other musicians.

Antonoff told Vulture: “The stuff that shocks me the most is someone’s vulnerability in a song. The end of ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ is one of those moments for me. I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut. Beautiful.”

Elsewhere in his chat with the publication, Antonoff recalled the “hardest part” of recreating Swift’s ‘1989’ songs – for which he had produced the original 2014 album. “I don’t work with any soft synths, so everything is a sound that’s made in the room. The funny thing is you can’t recall the sounds. So all the Bleachers guys helped a ton on that stuff,” Antonoff explained.

Antonoff went on to compare working on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ to “finding an old diary”, adding: “There are so many things on so many of those sessions that I was like, ‘Oh, you little freak’. Little layering I would do then, ’cause you go through phases, and it made me feel really sweet.

“That younger version of me that was just piling shit on, I mean, ‘Out Of The Woods’ is just like kitchen sink. That’s the glory of it: As someone who didn’t really have any success as a producer, there was no reason for me to pile all that shit on other than it was just giving me a lot of joy.”

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ outsold the original in its release week, making it Swift’s best first week for an album ever. The LP also broke new records on Spotify shortly after it landed on the platform.

In a five-star review, NME hailed the pop star’s most recent re-record as “an undeniably fascinating exercise”.