Jack Antonoff says Bleachers’ fourth album will land in 2022

Jack Antonoff has confirmed he will release the fourth Bleachers album by the end of 2022.

The simple declaration came in a Tweet posted on Sunday (January 2), with Antonoff writing, “i am going to put out a bleachers album this year”.

i am going to put out a bleachers album this year — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 1, 2022

His last record with Bleachers, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, was released last July, just over four years after ‘Gone Now’ came out in June 2017. Prior to that, there was a three year gap between ‘Gone Now’ and Bleachers’ 2014 debut, ‘Strange Desire’.

Fans shouldn’t start holding their breaths for LP4 just yet, though – as longtime followers will note, Antonoff declared he would drop ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ (then untitled) in January of 2020, after teasing it all the way back in March 2019.

Before its eventual release, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ spawned four singles, starting with ‘Chinatown’ – a landmark collab with Bruce Springsteen, the video for which allegedly saw Antonoff break the law – in November of 2020. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ landed in May 2021, followed in quick succession by ‘How Dare You Want More’ and the Lana Del Ray-featuring ‘Secret Life’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly declared that “Bleachers’ third album is their strongest effort so far – the most cohesive, with the most poignant lyricism and musical moments. It moves away from the big synths and ‘80s pop of its predecessors in favour of the more organic sounds found on some of the pop records Antonoff has produced of late, and the strings and acoustic guitars bring out the album’s emotions more vividly.”

Bleachers also recently released of ‘Live At Electric Lady’, a nine-track LP of songs recorded live at the titular New York studio. Among its standouts were new versions of ‘Chinatown’ and ‘What’d I Do With All This Faith?’ (the latter featuring guest vocals from St. Vincent), as well as covers of The Waterboys’ ‘The Whole Of The Moon’ and The Cars’ ‘Drive’.

Antonoff has also kept busy as one of pop’s most in-demand producers, working closely with such heavyweights as Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Ray on their recent outings.