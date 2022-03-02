Jack Antonoff wins Songwriter Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022: “This means the world to me”

Jack Antonoff has won the Songwriter Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for his outstanding contributions to music for two decades and counting.

The producer, songwriter, and singer joins 2020’s Songwriter of the Decade winner Robyn, and previous winners Elton John and Bob Dylan, who have all been honoured for their unparalleled lyricism and songcraft.

Nick Grimshaw, introduced by Daisy May Cooper as “everyone’s best mate”, presented the award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Of Antonoff, he said, “This man has shaped modern pop music, and to prove that we’ve made a montage,” before showing a video of Antonoff’s finest moments as a musician and songwriter.

“God damn! Thank you so much, NME. This means the world to me,” Antonoff said in a video acceptance speech.

“Songwriting Award means the absolute world to me. I’ve been writing songs since I was a kid,” he continued.

“Everyone out there who writes songs understands what a joyous and lonely place it can be, and how much it means when you share those songs. They’re like messages in a bottle you chuck out into the world and when you hear that one person, let alone a few people, let alone many people, let alone an award like this, it just makes you feel recognised for these thoughts you have.”

Antonoff also briefly showed off his studio space, before adding that he wished he was at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. “I love you guys,” he said.

This award follows a landmark year for Antonoff, in which he released Bleachers’ acclaimed third album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ and worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and more.

“Looking at the company of artists who have received this award and I am absolutely humbled,” he previously told NME. “This one goes out to everyone who writes and knows that sacred place it comes from. If you know it, it’s a place you live in. This means the world to me.”

Bleachers were also nominated for this year’s Best Live Act award earlier, but lost out to Rina Sawayama.

“To hear that Bleachers are also shortlisted for Best Live Act… well, that’s the shit,” Antonoff said earlier of the nomination. “We play every show like the last night on earth, so this one means a hell of a lot to be recognised for it.”

