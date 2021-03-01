Jack Harlow announced as musical guest on upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Jack Harlow has been revealed as a musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The rapper will appear on the long-running comedy sketch show on March 27 alongside actor Maya Rudolph, who will be on hosting duties for the first episode back after a month-long hiatus.

Harlow, whose song ‘WHATS POPPIN’ was one of the biggest hits of 2020, shared the news on Twitter, calling it “another dream come true”.

“I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend,” Harlow wrote. “I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true.”

Saturday Night Live.

Harlow released his debut album ‘That’s What They All Say’ in December 2020, featuring the tracks ‘WHATS POPPIN’, ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘Way Out’ with Big Sean. It reached Number Five on the Billboard 200.

That same month, Harlow explained why he chose not to remove Tory Lanez from his ‘WHATS POPPIN” remix.

During an interview with LA radio station Power 106, Harlow was asked why he decided to keep Lanez on the track, with reports of the Canadian rapper allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion breaking soon after its release.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live has addressed the firing of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after the actress shared controversial and offensive posts on social media.

The Cara Dune star’s posts, which compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany, were described as “abhorrent and unacceptable” by Disney, with the studio confirming she was no longer employed by Lucasfilm.

SNL‘s Weekend Update segment has now tackled the controversy, questioning whether Star Wars had the authority to deem what is anti-Semitic.

“Yeah I don’t know if Star Wars is the authority on what’s anti-Semitic,” co-host Colin Jost said. “Remember that desert junk dealer from Phantom Menace?”